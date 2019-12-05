Report: Kostas Tsimikas would be Rangers' biggest signing in 19 years

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to sign Olympiakos's Champions League left-back Tsimikas.

Olympiakos want at least £8.5 million for coveted left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to Page News, meaning Rangers will be forced to make the Greece international the second-most expensive signing in their history.

On Wednesday, reports emerged suggesting that Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership challengers had set their sights on a full-back who has really caught the eye in the Champions League this season.

Tsimikas, who produced an assist against Bayern Munich and caused Tottenham a few headaches in North London, is a speedy, attack-minded wide-man who loves nothing more than sprinting down the flanks before whipping balls into the box.

But if Rangers were hoping that they could snap up the 23-year-old on the cheap, they were very much mistaken.

According to Page News, Greek league leaders Olympiakos will only consider selling Tsimikas if they receive an offer at £8.5 million. Only one player in Rangers’ entire history, former Chelsea, Leeds and Sunderland striker Tore Andre Flo, cost more – and he arrived at Ibrox almost 20 years ago.

Rangers recently hired Ross Wilson as their new sporting director and, while he is expected to be given money to spend in January, investing £8.5 million in Tsimikas represent be a major risk from the man appointed to provide the building blocks for success in the blue half of Glasgow.

As Southampton fans will tell you, some of Wilson's poorest signings were also his most expensive.