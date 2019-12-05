Report: Everton still trying for Arsenal target Marcelino

Everton and Arsenal continue to be linked with Marcelino.

According to the Goal, Everton have already failed with one move for Marcelino, but are trying again amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Toffees lost 5-2 away at Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Marco Silva looking set to lose his job after three defeats in a row.

Everton find themselves in the bottom three, and Farhad Moshiri will be looking for a quick appointment should they choose to sack Silva ahead of this weekend's game with Chelsea.

David Moyes is a strong contender, but it's believed that Everton are still trying to get Marcelino in despite him already snubbing them last month.

It's claimed that Everton think Marcelino would be 'ideal' for them, hence their continued interest in the Spaniard – but Arsenal are ready to pounce.

Goal claim that Arsenal have already contacted Marcelino about replacing Unai Emery, and he seems interested in the job, with the Gunners very impressed with his methods.

That may just make Arsenal favourites to land Marcelino if they do push to appoint him, especially as they actually have a vacancy, whereas Everton still have Silva in charge.

Marcelino left Valencia in September, just months after winning the Copa del Rey in Spain, and he did a superb job there, winning 50% of his games – and his record with clubs outside Spain's 'big three' is understandably appealing to Arsenal and Everton.