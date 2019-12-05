Report: Everton considering Leonardo Jardim as Marco Silva's replacement

David Moyes is not the only man being looked at by Premier League strugglers Everton - Monaco's Jardim and Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag are also options.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has been lined up as a potential replacement for Marco Silva at Everton, according to Goal, while director of football Marcel Brands has his heart set on Erik Ten Hag.

Silva looked like a dead man walking at Anfield on Wednesday night as his Toffees side were torn apart by Jurgen Klopp's ruthless Liverpool.

A brace from Divock Origi, plus goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum consigned Everton to a humiliating 5-2 defeat at the home of their arch rivals and a ninth Premier League defeat in 15 games this season leaves former Watford and Hull boss Silva hanging to his job by a singular thread.

Goal reports that a board meeting will be held to discuss the manager’s future on Thursday morning with the 42-year-old unlikely to be in the dugout when Chelsea arrive in the North West on Saturday.

David Moyes, the man who turned Everton into a Premier League force during over a decade at Goodison Park, appears to have been lined up for an emotional return to a club he led into the Champions League qualifiers and an FA Cup final.

Interestingly, Goal suggests that Brands and chairman Bill Kenwright aren’t exactly on the same page. Kenwright wants Moyes back but Brands would prefer to put his faith in Ten Hag, the highly-rated Dutch tactician who led Ajax to a domestic double and the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Venezuela-born Jardim is also an option, Goal adds. The 45-year-old has won league titles in Greece and France with Olympiakos and Monaco, returning to the Principality for a second spell in January after the disastrous reign of Thierry Henry.

Interestingly, Jardim was also on Everton’s radar back in 2017 when the ink was still drying on Ronald Koeman’s P45, according to The Mirror.