Report: David Moyes planning to bring Tim Cahill back to Everton

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes (R) and his assistant Stuart Pearce (L) gesture on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur...
Marco Silva looks set for the sack at Everton and the Premier League strugglers could reportedly turn to David Moyes again.

David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on December 8, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

David Moyes is planning to make Everton legend Tim Cahill a key part of his coaching staff if he is handed a return to Goodison Park to replace the under-fire Marco Silva, according to the Mail.

Wednesday’s Merseyside derby clash between Liverpool and The Toffees at Anfield had been dogged by suggestions that Silva could lose his job if Everton were consigned to a ninth defeat in 15 Premier League games this season.

But not only did Everton lose at Anfield, they were thumped by a Sadio Mane-inspired Liverpool side who hit them for five during a humiliating defeat at the home of their arch rivals.

 

According to the Mail, Silva could be put out of his misery as early as Thursday morning with Moyes the favourite to step into the breach and seal a shock return to there club where he once made his name as one of Britain’s top managers.

It was Moyes who signed former Australia international Cahill in a £2 million deal from Millwall in 2004, a transfer which has since gone down as one of the best in Everton’s history.

Everton's Scottish manager David Moyes (L) talks to Australian midfielder Tim Cahill (R) during their English Premier League football match against Fulham at Craven Cottage, London,...

And, according to The Mail, one of the greatest players to wear the famous blue shirt in the modern era could be set for an emotional homecoming as part of Moyes’ new-look coaching staff.

Cahill, who scored 68 goals in almost a decade on Merseyside, announced his retirement last year with an intention to start his managerial career. He has since embarked upon a UEFA A Licence coaching course.

Everton FC manager David Moyes (L) talks to the media as Tim Cahill (R) looks on during an Everton FC press conference at ANZ Stadium on July 5, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

