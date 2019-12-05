Report: David Moyes planning to bring Tim Cahill back to Everton

Marco Silva looks set for the sack at Everton and the Premier League strugglers could reportedly turn to David Moyes again.

David Moyes is planning to make Everton legend Tim Cahill a key part of his coaching staff if he is handed a return to Goodison Park to replace the under-fire Marco Silva, according to the Mail.

Wednesday’s Merseyside derby clash between Liverpool and The Toffees at Anfield had been dogged by suggestions that Silva could lose his job if Everton were consigned to a ninth defeat in 15 Premier League games this season.

But not only did Everton lose at Anfield, they were thumped by a Sadio Mane-inspired Liverpool side who hit them for five during a humiliating defeat at the home of their arch rivals.

According to the Mail, Silva could be put out of his misery as early as Thursday morning with Moyes the favourite to step into the breach and seal a shock return to there club where he once made his name as one of Britain’s top managers.

It was Moyes who signed former Australia international Cahill in a £2 million deal from Millwall in 2004, a transfer which has since gone down as one of the best in Everton’s history.

And, according to The Mail, one of the greatest players to wear the famous blue shirt in the modern era could be set for an emotional homecoming as part of Moyes’ new-look coaching staff.

Cahill, who scored 68 goals in almost a decade on Merseyside, announced his retirement last year with an intention to start his managerial career. He has since embarked upon a UEFA A Licence coaching course.