Report: Clubs reluctant to sign Crystal Palace-linked Olivier Giroud in January

Crystal Palace are among the sides being credited with an interest in the Chelsea striker.

The Crystal Palace linked striker, Olivier Giroud, could be stuck at Chelsea until the summer, according to The Sun.

Palace are among the sides being credited with an interest in the Frenchman, for whom Chelsea are reported to want as much as £5 million to part with.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, not to mention alleged wage demands of £135,000-a-week, clubs are said to be reluctant to move in January.

Crystal Palace have been linked with a string of players in Giroud's position, all younger than the 33-year-old.

Giroud's teammate, Michy Batshuayi, Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town are among them.

And while each of those are likely to cost more than former Arsenal man in transfer fee at least, they could represent better long-term value for money.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have made contact about signing the Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, according to The Independent.

And if that is indeed the case then discussions about Giroud should not yet be ruled out.