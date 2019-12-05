Report claims Marco Silva has bid farewell to Everton players

Everton lost against Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

According to The Sun, Everton are going to dismiss Marco Silva today following the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Toffees were hammered 5-2 by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

The Reds were always in control, and Jurgen Klopp’s side deservedly picked up all three points from the encounter.

According to The Sun, the Toffees are planning to announce the departure of Silva this morning.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Silva said his goodbyes to his players after the end of the game in the dressing room at Anfield.

Decision inevitable?

Everton have been disappointing all season so far, and it seems that it is only a matter of time before Silva is relieved of his managerial duties at Goodison Park.

It is hard to see how the Portuguese manager will be kept in his role, and it will be interesting to see who eventually replaces him in the Everton hotseat.