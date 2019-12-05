Report: Arsenal make Eddie Nketiah call as Bristol City eye Leeds loanee

Quick links

Danny Owen
Eddie Nketiah has not started a Championship game for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and Premier League giants Arsenal aren't happy.

Arsenal have been ‘angered’ by Eddie Nketiah’s lack of game time on loan at Leeds United, according to the Mail, and are set to re-call the England U21 striker in January before potentially sending him to Bristol City instead.

Nketiah has been a huge hit on the Elland Road terraces this season with his penchant for a dramatic late strikes earning him cult hero status in West Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old has scored off the bench against Brentford, Barnsley and Preston and it is not uncommon to hear Leeds fans chanting his name in unison whenever the 20-year-old is seen warming up on the touchline.

 

But therein lies the problem. Nketiah appears to have spent more time being put through his paces on the sidelines than he has on the pitch in recent months, with the striker failing to start a single Championship game under Marcelo Bielsa.

According to the Mail, Arsenal are far from happy with his bench-warming role and have already left Leeds in no doubt about their disappointment.

As a result, the Gunners are set to cut short Nketiah’s season-long loan spell next month before trying to find him a club where he would be handed a place in the starting XI.

Lee Johnson’s Bristol City lost summer signing Benik Afobe to a long term injury in September and, after failing to lure Nketiah to Ashton Gate earlier this year, the Robins are set to make another move.

“I think Eddie is a great player. If he goes on loan we want him to play football and get minutes otherwise they can maybe be here,” Arsenal’s interim coach Freddie Ljungberg said on Wednesday.

“I feel a bit sorry for him.”

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

