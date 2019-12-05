Report: Arsenal could swap Hector Bellerin for Juventus' Merih Demiral

£34 million-rated Demiral has only played once in Serie A for Maurizio Sarri's Juve but Premier League Arsenal are crying out for centre-halves.

Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of Arsenal in the near future with Calciomercato reporting that Juventus could be willing to include the Spanish speedster as part of a swap deal that would see Merih Demiral move to The Emirates.

It is easy to forget that Bellerin is just 24. It feels like the rampaging right-back, who got his dream move to his boyhood team as a fresh-faced teenager all the way back in 2011, has been around forever.

But a player who benefited from Arsene Wenger’s famed trust in the next generation is seemingly facing an uncertain future in North London.

Calciomercato reports that the one-time Barcelona starlet could follow former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsey to Italy in exchange with Turkey international Demiral.

Demiral only became part of the Old Lady’s family over the summer when he moved to Turin from Sassuolo but, after failing to force his way into Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI and making just one Serie A appearance, reports in Italy suggest that he will be allowed to leave already – albeit for an eye-watering £34 million.

Including Bellerin as part of the deal would undoubtedly take quite a few pennies of Demiral’s price-tag, though it is uncertain whether this would be a straight swap or a player-plus-cash deal.

Beyond the always-unconvincing Danilo, Juventus don’t really have a natural right-back so the chance to sign Bellerin should appeal to the reigning kings of Italy.