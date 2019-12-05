Report: Arsenal board make Patrick Vieira favourite

Patrick Vieira is an Arsenal legend and is in charge of Nice at the moment.

According to a late night report in Nice-Matin, Arsenal board have made Patrick Vieira their favourite to become the new permanent manager.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new manager following the recent dismissal of Unai Emery.

Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in charge of the North London outfit for now, and it has been reported by French publication Nice-Matin that Vieira, 43, is now their favourite for the permanent role.

Risky managerial appointment for Arsenal?

Vieira is one of the greatest players in Arsenal history, and he is still loved and adored by the Gunners’ fans.

However, the Frenchman would be a risky appointment for the Gunners, especially as they are not doing so well at the moment and it is already so close to the January transfer window.

True, Vieira has managerial experience with New York City FC and Nice and he knows the Premier League inside out, but would appointing a former player at this stage of the season work for Arsenal, especially with the Gunners aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table?