Report: Arsenal and Chelsea both scouting Jude Bellingham

Olly Dawes
Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly want Jude Bellingham.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Chelsea have both been scouting Birmingham City talent Jude Bellingham ahead of a potential move.

Bellingham, 16, has come up through the Birmingham ranks, and has been classed as the best player to come through their youth setup since Trevor Francis.

The teenager midfielder has impressed under Pep Clotet this season, making 15 Championship appearances already – which underlines his quality at such an early age – and bagging two goals.

 

Bellingham looks set for a huge future, and as is often the case for any youngsters emerging in the Championship, he's now attracting Premier League interest.

It's believed that Arsenal and Chelsea have been making checks on Bellingham ahead of potentially trying to sign him, with Bournemouth, Manchester City and Manchester United also taking a look.

Birmingham will have known this was coming, but they will be hoping to keep hold of Bellingham for a little while yet, with Championship football key to his development.

With Chelsea watching loaned-out defender Jake Clarke-Salter at Birmingham, they may hope that their open lines with the Blues can give them an upper hand.

Bellingham has even been linked abroad this season, meaning there is a queue of clubs forming for his signature, most likely for next summer rather than in January.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

