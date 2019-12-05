Red Dead Redemption 2 Online: How to get the Navy Revolver gun

Everything you must know about the upcoming Moonshiners role and Navy Revolver gun addition coming to Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is arriving on Steam at the supposed time of 16:00 in the United Kingdom, meaning even more cowboys and cowgirls will be able to sprawl around Rockstar's magnum opus while screaming yeehaw in the comfort of a bedroom. In addition to the game's arrival on the popular PC platform, a Moonshiners role update is also coming to the Online portion very soon alongside a Navy Revolver gun.

The arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC was initially bumpy thanks to numerous bugs and glitches, but it has also been fantastic as players have been able to implement an array of mods while also digging through its files to find the missing princess Isabella as well as Mexico - still no word on Gavin, though.

For all you cowfolk who are thoroughly enjoying the online wild west that comes with even more dangers than a Clint Eastwood film, below you'll discover everything you must know about the upcoming Moonshiners update.

How do I get the Navy Revolver gun in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

You will be able to get the Navy Revolver gun in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online on December 13th.

The Navy Revolver will be added to the game on said date along with a new Moonshiners role to be added to the Bounty Hunter, Collector and Trader.

Becoming a Moonshiner will allow you to build a black-market liquor business. This new role comes with unique properties and skills, and you will need to be an active Trader who has completed a sell mission or achieved rank 5 in order to take on the mantle of a Moonshiner.

Provided you meet the above requirements, J.B Cripps will introduce you to bootlegger Maggie Fike at Emerald Ranch. Once the pleasantries between you and this character are out of the way, you will need to buy a Moonshining Shack to begin your business and new life.

If you take on the responsibilities of operating a Moonshine business, you'll collaborate with Maggie through a series of story missions that will see you aid her in getting revenge on those who previously tried to take her down.

Not only that, but you'll also learn new recipes, techniques and unique skills, and you'll also have the opportunity to establish your own sleazy underground bar that boasts your own shine, customisable decor and rocking country band to get all of your customers and friends partaking in a moshpit.

As if all that wasn't enough, you'll also be able to destroy and take out all of your rival businesses. Now doesn't that sound like fun?

In addition to the profession of a Moonshiner, the update will also come with additional outfits, an increase in the amount of outfit slots in your wardrobe, as well as the Navy Revolver gun.

