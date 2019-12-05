Quick links

Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson tipped for top-flight manager's job

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
The one-time Rangers midfielder is part of Steven Gerrard's staff at Ibrox.

Kevin Thomson of Rangers in action during the Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Falkirk at Ibrox Stadium on August 15, 2009 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson is being championed for a Scottish Premiership manager's job by a former Celtic player.

Thomson returned to Rangers, where he spent three-and-a-half years, in early 2018.

Before coaching Rangers' kids, the 35-year-old set up his own academy offering private tuition to players of all ages.

And discussing Tommy Wright's future as St Johnstone boss on the Open Goal podcast earlier this week, Paul Slane volunteered Thomson's name as a possible replacement.

"He’s done a great job but we’ve said that about many mangers," said Slane, the Glaswegian winger who spent three years at Celtic. "I believe Tommy Wright’s time is up.

 

"What I would say is, it’s time for a young fresh manager like, for example, a Kevin Thomson, why not bring him in? I keep saying he’s too big for youth football, he’s learned his trade.

"All that about experience, it’s a lot of nonsense, Tommy Wright is experience, experience experience, it’s not working. It’s time for Kevin Thomson to step in."

Thomson was offered senior roles before he joined Rangers, but chose to hone his skills in youth football rather than jump straight in with the likes of East Fife.

The former Scotland international began his career at Hibernian and played for Middlesbrough and Dundee as well as Rangers.

St. Johnstone Manager Tommy Wright looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park at on February 5, 2017 in Perth, Scotland.

Wright has been in charge of St Johnstone, who are second from bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings, since 2013.

