Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson tipped for top-flight manager's job

The one-time Rangers midfielder is part of Steven Gerrard's staff at Ibrox.

The Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson is being championed for a Scottish Premiership manager's job by a former Celtic player.

Thomson returned to Rangers, where he spent three-and-a-half years, in early 2018.

Before coaching Rangers' kids, the 35-year-old set up his own academy offering private tuition to players of all ages.

And discussing Tommy Wright's future as St Johnstone boss on the Open Goal podcast earlier this week, Paul Slane volunteered Thomson's name as a possible replacement.

"He’s done a great job but we’ve said that about many mangers," said Slane, the Glaswegian winger who spent three years at Celtic. "I believe Tommy Wright’s time is up.

"What I would say is, it’s time for a young fresh manager like, for example, a Kevin Thomson, why not bring him in? I keep saying he’s too big for youth football, he’s learned his trade.

"All that about experience, it’s a lot of nonsense, Tommy Wright is experience, experience experience, it’s not working. It’s time for Kevin Thomson to step in."

Thomson was offered senior roles before he joined Rangers, but chose to hone his skills in youth football rather than jump straight in with the likes of East Fife.

The former Scotland international began his career at Hibernian and played for Middlesbrough and Dundee as well as Rangers.

Wright has been in charge of St Johnstone, who are second from bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings, since 2013.