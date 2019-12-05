Rangers fans slate Filip Helander's performance last night

Rangers defender Filip Helander didn't impress the Ibrox faithful last night.

Rangers lost ground in the Scottish Premiership title race on Wednesday night as they could only draw 2-2 away at Aberdeen.

The Gers were coasting at 2-0 up, as James Tavernier crossed for Scott Arfield to slot home the opener before Ryan Jack came back to haunt his former club with the second from close range.

However, Steven Gerrard saw his side capitulate at Pittodrie, with some truly baffling defending handing Aberdeen a route back into the game through Jon Gallagher's pinball goal.

Rangers were noticeably nervous in the second half and looked terrible defensively, with another scrappy goal – this time from Andrew Considine – drawing Aberdeen level.

Rangers couldn't find the winner, and their draw was made even worse by Celtic snatching a last-gasp winner against Hamilton Academical.

This was not the performance Gerrard was looking for ahead of Sunday's meeting with Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final, and whether Filip Helander is picked remains to be seen.

The summer signing from Bologna struggled at times last night, with his lack of pace exposed in a shaky performance alongside Connor Goldson.

Helander has oddly looked better in the Europa League than in the Scottish Premiership, and fans took to Twitter to slate his performance last night.

Many feel that Helander is no better than Nikola Katic, with many slating his lack of pace whilst believing Celtic will thrash Rangers if the Swede is picked to start.

I think it’s defo time up in the CB department. Both utter Gash tonight. Helander is not better than Katic. Mistake made ££. — Stinse (@stinse79) December 4, 2019

Goldson and helander play like that on Sunday and we’re gonna get tanked — GE55ARD (@3Bears1King) December 4, 2019

Helander and Goldson, shocking — Sarah Allison (@sarahallison90) December 4, 2019

Drop helander for Katic ASAP — Craig Surgeon (@surge2311) December 4, 2019

Not impressed with Helander tbh isn’t showing his worth, need Katic in there. — Ben Johnston (@BenJohnston97) December 4, 2019

Jimmy Bell is quicker than Helander. If he doesn’t gain 5mph for Sunday he will get torn apart. — Jamie Robertson (@jrobertsonnnnn) December 4, 2019

Think ma gran could out pace Helander — Cammy Walker (@_CW96x) December 4, 2019

Helander is having a mare tonight — Buster Brown (@CallumB106X) December 4, 2019

I’m not convinced by Helander — Faceless (@FacelessRanger) December 4, 2019

Helander gives me the fear — Regan (@healywilliamson) December 4, 2019

Helander was towing a caravan tonight man. Ball in the channel caused all sorts of problems. — Craig Douglas (@douglas1_craig) December 4, 2019

Btw we’ve paid 3.5 million for helander who couldn’t beat my nan in a race — Will Allardyce (@willallardyce18) December 4, 2019