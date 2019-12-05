Quick links

Rangers fans react as Steven Gerrard issues update on Ibrox defender Borna Barisic

Giuseppe Labellarte
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers Auchenhowie Training Centre on...
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in cup final action this weekend and Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic is a doubt for the encounter.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the update by Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard about Gers defender Borna Barisic.

The Rangers left-back picked up a knock to his foot against Hamilton last month and had to be given pain-killing injections in order to help him take to the pitch against Feyenoord and Hearts.

However, Barisic had to be rested as Rangers faced Aberdeen on Wednesday night and the Ibrox side were nowhere near as effective down the left side as they ended up throwing away a two-goal lead and two points in the 2-2 draw.

 

 

“Barisic is a doubt for Sunday. He was limping about yesterday so we’ll have to see how he is," Gerrard is quoted by FourFourTwo as saying after the game last night.

“He has been receiving treatment today so we’ll analyse that tomorrow but at the moment he is a doubt. He’s had three or four kicks in a similar area on his foot and he’s got some bone bruising there. We’ll have to decide what’s best for him to do tomorrow.”

Barisic's potential absence would likely mean Jon Flanagan, who stood in for the Croatian but was caught out in the build-up to Aberdeen's second goal, keeping his place against Rangers' Old Firm rivals, a prospect which some Ibrox fans really didn't fancy.

Here is some of the Bears reaction on social media to the Barisic update:

After a tough debut season for Rangers, Barisic looks to have really turned a corner and had made the left-back berth his own in recent months, adding an extra attacking dimension to Gerrard's side, hence why so many Bears really don't want him absent for the big occasion.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister are seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers...

