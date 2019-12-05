Rangers fans react as Steven Gerrard issues update on Ibrox defender Borna Barisic

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in cup final action this weekend and Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic is a doubt for the encounter.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the update by Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard about Gers defender Borna Barisic.

The Rangers left-back picked up a knock to his foot against Hamilton last month and had to be given pain-killing injections in order to help him take to the pitch against Feyenoord and Hearts.

However, Barisic had to be rested as Rangers faced Aberdeen on Wednesday night and the Ibrox side were nowhere near as effective down the left side as they ended up throwing away a two-goal lead and two points in the 2-2 draw.

“Barisic is a doubt for Sunday. He was limping about yesterday so we’ll have to see how he is," Gerrard is quoted by FourFourTwo as saying after the game last night.

“He has been receiving treatment today so we’ll analyse that tomorrow but at the moment he is a doubt. He’s had three or four kicks in a similar area on his foot and he’s got some bone bruising there. We’ll have to decide what’s best for him to do tomorrow.”

Barisic's potential absence would likely mean Jon Flanagan, who stood in for the Croatian but was caught out in the build-up to Aberdeen's second goal, keeping his place against Rangers' Old Firm rivals, a prospect which some Ibrox fans really didn't fancy.

Here is some of the Bears reaction on social media to the Barisic update:

Inject him again — Adam™ (@rfc_adam_) 4 December 2019

Can’t help thinking that one of those dangerous free kicks we had last night would’ve been buried by Borna — Jimmy Finlayson Loyal (@Oilypants) 5 December 2019

If this is the case then playing him at home to hearts instead of away tonight what a huge error from gerrard. 100% needed more for away fixture with aberdeen — Adam (@Adaam111089) 5 December 2019

Big miss if he doesn't make it. — Darren (@bluesbrother76) 5 December 2019

Awe ffs — Bruno (@daddybroon) 5 December 2019

If Barisic isn’t fit for Sunday are we really going to play that same back four again? — FF (@Follow_Follow_) 5 December 2019

Unless we have our strongest eleven I now fear the worst. Barisic needs to play. Personally don’t want to see Flanagan again, he offers very little other than the odd crunching tackle. — Amsterdammer 1872 (@arthur_mac74) 5 December 2019

If Barisic has been playing with injection then he’ll be playing on Sunday. The 2 CD give me the fear as a pairing just now but the other 2 are way short of game time — Santa Scotty (@Dotsy1978) 5 December 2019

After a tough debut season for Rangers, Barisic looks to have really turned a corner and had made the left-back berth his own in recent months, adding an extra attacking dimension to Gerrard's side, hence why so many Bears really don't want him absent for the big occasion.