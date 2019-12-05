Rangers boss Steven Gerrard issues worrying update about Ibrox defender Borna Barisic

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in cup final action this weekend and Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic is a doubt for the big game.

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has had to provide a worrying update regarding the fitness of Ibrox defender Borna Barisic ahead of their Scottish League Cup final against Celtic this weekend (FourFourTwo).

The Rangers left-back picked up a knock to his foot against Hamilton last month and had to be given pain-killing injections in order to help him take to the pitch against Feyenoord and Hearts.

Subscribe

However, Barisic had to be rested as Rangers faced Aberdeen on Wednesday night and the Ibrox side didn't look as dangerous down the left side as they ended up throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw.

“Barisic is a doubt for Sunday. He was limping about yesterday so we’ll have to see how he is," Gerrard is quoted by FourFourTwo as saying after the game last night.

“He has been receiving treatment today so we’ll analyse that tomorrow but at the moment he is a doubt. He’s had three or four kicks in a similar area on his foot and he’s got some bone bruising there. We’ll have to decide what’s best for him to do tomorrow.”

After a tough debut season for Rangers, Barisic looks to have really turned a corner and had made the left-back berth his own in recent months, adding an extra attacking dimension to Gerrard's side.

Barisic's potential absence would likely mean Jon Flanagan, who stood in for the Croatian but was caught out in the build-up to Aberdeen's second goal, keeping his place against Rangers' Old Firm rivals.