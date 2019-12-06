Predicted Arsenal XI v Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal are in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday evening when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gunners will head into the match against the Seagulls on the back of a 2-2 draw with Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the league.

It will be Freddie Ljungberg’s second game of Arsenal as their interim-manager, and he could make a few changes to the starting lineup.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to return to the team and will replace Callum Chambers at right-back.

Rob Holding could also be back in the team, with the 24-year-old central defender having played just once in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Granit Xhaka started against Norwich, but the Switzerland international midfielder could be dropped, with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi likely to be the two defensive midfielders against Brighton.

Meanwhile, in attack, it is very likely that Ljungberg will rotate due to the fixture list, with Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe probably starting.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up against Brighton on Thursday evening: