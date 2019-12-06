Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Predicted Arsenal XI v Brighton and Hove Albion

Subhankar Mondal
general view inside the Emirates Stadium in London during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Freddie Ljungberg, Caretaker Manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at Carrow Road on December 01, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday evening when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gunners will head into the match against the Seagulls on the back of a 2-2 draw with Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the league.

It will be Freddie Ljungberg’s second game of Arsenal as their interim-manager, and he could make a few changes to the starting lineup.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to return to the team and will replace Callum Chambers at right-back.

 

Rob Holding could also be back in the team, with the 24-year-old central defender having played just once in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Granit Xhaka started against Norwich, but the Switzerland international midfielder could be dropped, with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi likely to be the two defensive midfielders against Brighton.

Meanwhile, in attack, it is very likely that Ljungberg will rotate due to the fixture list, with Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe probably starting.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up against Brighton on Thursday evening:

Arsenal XI

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch