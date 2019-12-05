Phil Parkinson makes January claim and opens up on Sunderland scouting mission

League One strugglers Sunderland are crying out for a few new signings and it seems like Phil Parkinson is willing to provide them.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has admitted to The Chronicle that he attended a game on Wednesday night in an attempt to single out potential transfer targets.

The January window opens in just a few weeks’ time and, given how dreadfully Sunderland have performed since he replaced Jack Ross in October, Parkinson will surely be counting down the days until he can bring in some much needed additions.

Speaking after a dismal 2-1 home defeat to Burton Albion last month which saw the put-upon Black Cats faithful turn on him for the first time, the former Bolton boss claimed that he was desperate to sign players who he felt would ‘relish’ the opportunity and the pressure of performing in the famous red and white stripes.

And while he was unwilling to mention any potential additions by name, Parkinson did reveal that he and assistant Steve Parkin have used this week to check out a target or two.

"We have had the opportunity to watch a few games. Me and Steve Parkin were at a game last night looking at a few players, potential targets,” the 51-year-old said.

"The scouts have been out as well so we have been able to sit down with Tony and his team and write down a list of targets in January."

In the last few days, however, speculation has suggested that Sunderland are at risk of losing a couple of key players rather than bringing any in.

The Northern Echo reported on Wednesday that Benjamin Kimpioka is wanted by clubs all over Europe while Luke O’Nien, who is out of contract next summer, has been lined up for a return to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers.