Phil Neville lauds Liverpool's Sadio Mane as the best player in Europe

Sadio Mane is arguably Liverpool's most important player, at this moment in time.

Phil Neville has stated that Sadio Mane is the currently the best player in Europe after he put in yet another brilliant performance for Liverpool last night.

Whilst Virgil van Dijk was named as runner-up to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or stakes this week, Neville picked out his 'now world-class' Liverpool teammate as the best in the Premier League and Europe.

Liverpool put five past their neighbours at Anfield on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp resting a number of his key star players, but keeping Mane in the starting XI.

After watching Mane deliver yet another top performance for Liverpool, Neville spoke in awe of Mane and the player he has become.

"I don't think there is a better player in the Premier League, maybe in Europe than Mane, at this moment in time," said Neville as posted by EPL Today. "We used to have Hazard, who was sensational. We have Mane, who is now world-class.

"He only had two weeks off in the summer. He's played non-stop football. But he's the one that doesn't get rested because he is so important."

It could be argued that Mane is now Liverpool's most important player, as many would feel he's, at the very least. the most important from the front three.

In recent seasons, Mo Salah has been the one taking most of the plaudits, then Mane and with Roberto Firmino being the underrated figure of the three.

And whilst that tag still stands with Firmino, it does seem as though Mane has pushed ahead of Salah, who has been out-of-form in recent weeks, with an ankle injury seemingly still causing him problems.