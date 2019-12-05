Phil Neville critical of Tottenham Hotspur duo after defeat to Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat under Jose Mourinho last night.

Phil Neville was critical of Tottenham's defence as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

The former United man pointed out that Serge Aurier is a problem in defence because he always has a mistake in him, whilst be also felt that Davinson Sanchez is 'wobbling'.

Spurs went into this match having won all three of Jose Mourinho's games in charge, but they quickly found themselves behind to a Marcus Rashford goal. Dele Alli did pull a goal back in stunning fashion before Rashford netted the winner from the penalty spot.

Mourinho is an expert in sorting out a defence and he faces a tough task in trying to mend Tottenham, who have been leaking goals for fun this season, as Neville slammed their display at Old Trafford.

"In the first 20 minutes of the first half, they were so passive," said Neville as posted by EPL today. "This has been going all season. We haven't seen the press all season. And that is something he [Mourinho] has to address. They have conceded too many goals since he has come in.

"He needs to look at the right-back. The right-back for the first goal and the second goal. I know Sissoko made the foul for the penalty. The right-back looks like has a mistake in him. Sanchez looks like he is wobbling a little bit.

"There strength was sometimes when they used to play three at the back. They just need to be a bit more defensive in terms of their shape, they are getting people back, but they are not marking."

Spurs have conceded two goals in every game Mourinho has been in charge of, as in some cases, like the one against West Ham, the scoreline did flatten their opponents.

Either way, Mourinho has to fix the problems at the back, else their chances of finishing in the Champions League places at the end of the season will be under serious risk.

They fell further behind the pack on Wednesday night because Leicester City picked up yet another win and Chelsea recorded a narrow win against Aston Villa.