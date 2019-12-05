Peter Schmeichel says Tanguy Ndombele should have started for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Peter Schmeichel said on Amazon Prime TV (9:39pm, December 4, 2019) that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho should have included Tanguy Ndombele in the starting lineup against Manchester United.

The United legend believes that Ndombele played well for Tottenham in their Premier League game against United away from home at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old midfielder did not start the match, but the France international came on as a substitute in the 70th minute, as Spurs lost 2-1.

Schmeichel said on Amazon Prime TV (9:39pm, December 4, 2019): “We started thinking 'hey, this is so anti-Jose'. I expected him to come and park the bus and see what happened and then he puts offensive players, Moura, Son, Alli, Kane, even Sissoko, I'd put him in there.

"We thought, ‘they're going to come here and attack' but they didn't. They were sitting back.

"I think that was the tactic and with how the second half unfolded with Ndombele, he did really well. I think he should have started with him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ndombele took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 20 touches, and attempted two dribbles.

The Frenchman - signed from Lyon in the summer of 2019 - has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.