Quick links

Premier League

Peter Schmeichel says Tanguy Ndombele should have started for Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Jose Mourino the head coach

Peter Schmeichel said on Amazon Prime TV (9:39pm, December 4, 2019) that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho should have included Tanguy Ndombele in the starting lineup against Manchester United.

The United legend believes that Ndombele played well for Tottenham in their Premier League game against United away from home at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old midfielder did not start the match, but the France international came on as a substitute in the 70th minute, as Spurs lost 2-1.

 

Schmeichel said on Amazon Prime TV (9:39pm, December 4, 2019): “We started thinking 'hey, this is so anti-Jose'. I expected him to come and park the bus and see what happened and then he puts offensive players, Moura, Son, Alli, Kane, even Sissoko, I'd put him in there.

"We thought, ‘they're going to come here and attack' but they didn't. They were sitting back.

"I think that was the tactic and with how the second half unfolded with Ndombele, he did really well. I think he should have started with him.”

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ndombele took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 20 touches, and attempted two dribbles.

The Frenchman - signed from Lyon in the summer of 2019 - has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch