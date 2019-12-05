Quick links

Peter Crouch slates Marco Silva decision for Everton last night

John Verrall
Everton Manager Marco Silva looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton were beaten 5-2 at Anfield, with Marco Silva potentially set to lose his job at Goodison Park now.

Peter Crouch of Burnley FC looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on March 2, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Peter Crouch has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage, that Marco Silva’s decision to switch Everton into a back-three was incorrect.

Everton tried out a 5-3-2 formation against Leicester City at the weekend and their performance actually improved, as they were only narrowly beaten at the King Power Stadium.

However, the changes that Silva made didn’t have the same impact last night.

 

Everton were quickly 2-0 down against Liverpool, with Silva having to bring Bernard on for Djibril Sidibe early.

And Crouch felt that Everton’s players just didn’t know enough about the system to utilise it effectively.

“Tactically it wasn’t right,” Crouch said.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

“The back three was a disaster. He had to change it after 25 minutes. You have to work at it. I think he has tried to do it mid-season.”

Everton’s defeat to Liverpool surely will be the end for Silva, who was already under serious pressure.

The Toffees have badly disappointed this season, and have now slipped into the relegation zone.

