Paul Robinson praises 'obsessed' Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United could go to the top of the Championship table on Saturday lunchtime if they beat Huddersfield Town.

Paul Robinson has expressed his amazement towards the 'obsessed' Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and the level of detail he puts into his job.

The former Leeds man stated that he stays behind to work until 'goodness what time' and his training sessions at the club showcase what a brilliant coach he is.

Bielsa is in his second season in charge at Leeds and after missing out on earning promotion last season, he will be hoping to push his team over the line during this campaign.

Speaking to The Football Daily on Sky Sports, Robinson spoke in absolute awe of Bielsa, not just with the work he is doing, but him as an individual.

"He's got such knowledge and passion for the game," Robinson told The Football Daily. "I am there [in Leeds] three nights a week and he's there some nights goodness till what time. Lives in the next village, he walks two and a half miles to the Village. You quite often see him in Costa Coffee. He's such a character to the point of OCD.

"You saw with the Spygate stuff. He's that obsessed. Most managers on a Friday afternoon, they'll have an idea of the team they are playing against. 9 or 10 of their those players. Roughly know their set-plays, whose going to take them and how they're going to do it. He's not happy with that.

"He wants to know who he's playing against, who's taken the set-plays and how they are going to line-up. His obsession and attention to detail. You should see one of his training sessions. He's got about seven different sessions going on around the training ground. Different things that his staff are doing. Then he brings them all together."

Leeds are sitting in the automatic places at this moment in time and they can move to the top of the Championship table if they beat Huddersfield on Saturday.

Both Leeds and West Brom, who are currently sitting top of the table, have been two of the most consistent performers this term, but there is a strong chasing pack behind them.

The likes of Fulham, who have a very strong front three, Nottingham Forest, who have been very efficient this season, and the likes of Preston, Bristol City and Swansea will also want to have their say.