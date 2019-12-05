Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Paul Merson says Harry Kane didn’t play well for Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Luis Hernandez of Mexico tries to tackle Paul Merson of England during the Star Sixe's match between England and Mexico at The O2 Arena on July 15, 2017 in London, England.
Harry Kane was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Ashley Young of Manchester United compete for the ball during the International Champions Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at...

Paul Merson said on Sky Sports Main Event (9:14pm, December 4, 2019) that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane did not play well against Manchester United.

The former Arsenal star suggested that the England international striker did not get the service needed to make an impact for Spurs against United in the Premier League game at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Merson said about Kane on Sky Sports Main Event (9:14pm, December 4, 2019): "He has not been good, he has not been good tonight at all.

“He hasn’t really had the service, let’s be honest, Man United have been the far better team, and I just don’t think people have got the ball up to him.”

 

Disappointing performance

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, but against United, the 26-year-old failed to do much of note.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 61.3%, won three headers, took 43 touches, and attempted two dribbles,

Bouncing back

Tottenham headed into the match against United high on confidence, and manager Jose Mourinho will have been looking forward to winning against his former club.

However, Spurs were very disappointing, and United deservedly picked up all three points from the encounter.

The North London outfit will be hoping to bounce back from the loss with a win against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Fred of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

