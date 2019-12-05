Paul Merson & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provide mixed views on performance of Tottenham ace

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho suffered a defeat upon his return to Manchester United last night.

Paul Merson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided mixed thoughts on Paulo Gazzaniga's display for Tottenham Hotspur last night.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer was praising of the Tottenham man by stating that he played well at Old Trafford, whilst Merson was critical of how he handled Marcus Rashford's opener but did admit that he was 'outstanding' thereafter.

This was Jose Mourinho's first return to Old Trafford since they sacked him last December, as his former side ended his 100% record at Tottenham.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (04/12/19 7 pm start), Merson shared his thoughts on Gazzaniga, whilst Solskjaer also provided some brief thoughts on Tottenham's number two.

“I think the keeper has got to save this [Rashford's goal],” Merson told Sky Sports. “He doesn't and it's poor goalkeeping. He's got to do better.

“It's Gazzaniga against Manchester United [later on in the game]. He's been absolutely outstanding bar the mistake. He makes a great save from Rashford. And then he made another really good save [in the first-half] -

“Very happy with him [Greenwood],” Solskaer told MUFC. “He played his role almost to perfection. He could have got the goal. Good save by the keeper again. He [Gazzaniga] played well by the way.”

In the end, Tottenham as a whole were poor and they should have done better on the night as United deserved the 2-1 win.

The highlight of the night for Spurs was Dele Alli's stunning first-half goal when he chested the ball down in a tight area inside the penalty box, knocked it away from two United defenders and then put the ball into the back of the net.

Whilst Mourinho will be disappointed with how Spurs performed, he will be pleased that Alli was once again able to showcase what he is all about.