Paul Merson lauds 'phenomenal' Dele Alli goal for Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli was on the scoresheet once again for Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Merson lauded the 'unbelievable' Dele Alli after he scored a 'special' goal during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday night.

With United winning the game 1-0 in the first half, Alli plucked the ball from the air, whilst inside the penalty area, as his first touch took the ball away from two United players and the Tottenham man then fired the ball into the back of the net.

After receiving stick for his early-season performances, Alli is well and truly back to his best and Jose Mourinho will be hoping that continues in these coming weeks.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (04/12/19 7 pm start), Merson was left in awe of Alli when he scored his wonder goal at Old Trafford.

"What a goal," Merson told Sky Sports. "This is an unbelievable goal - Alli flicks it over two players and volleys it. It's an unbelievable football goal. It's a phenomenal goal. Very, very special from Alli.

“He just needed someone to go in there and tell him what he used to do. Dele Alli's game is about getting in the box and scoring goals. Exactly what happened on Saturday. Perfect goal the second one, makes the run, chests it and great finish.

"That's Dele Alli. That's what got him into the England team and the move from MK Dons. And that's what made him a big star that everybody was after – he is a good finisher. When you see this goal, it's a special goal.”

This was Mourinho's first defeat as Spurs manager and it came against the club that sacked him last December as it is a dent in their quest to finish in the Champions League places at the end of the season.

Mourinho's main concern will be to try and sort out Tottenham's defence, as their top-four rivals, Chelsea won on Wednesday night, with Leicester City and Man City also picking up wins.

But there is still a long way to go and Mourinho will be well aware that Tottenham's clash against Chelsea later on this month will be huge.