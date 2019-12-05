Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Our View: Leicester City should give U23s stars Admiral Muskwe and George Hirst senior game time

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leicester City U23s duo have scored 10 goals between them in their last eight games - surely food for thought for the Foxes first-team boss.

George Hirst of Leicester City during Evian pre-season on July 9, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

While the Leicester City first team is doing superbly under Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes Under-23s are also doing well, securing a spot in the third round of the EFL Trophy.

Steve Beaglehole's charges made it seven wins in a row following a 3-0 hammering of Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night, while the King Power Stadium seniors were also extending their winning streak.

 

 

Admiral Muskwe scored twice at the Keepmoat Stadium to help Leicester's U23s convincingly reach round three of the competition, while strike partner George Hirst was also on target late on.

Both players have been in superb form recently, with Zimbabwe international Muskwe, 21, boasting three goals in his last two games, while Hirst, 20, has seven in his last eight, according to Soccerway.

Muskwe has also already won two caps for the Warriors, scoring in their World Cup qualifying first round second leg against Somalia (Transfermarkt).

L-R Calvin Ughelumba, Admiral Muskwe and Elliott Moore of Leicester City at New York Stadium before the Rotherham United v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly at New York Stadium on July...

His teammate, the son of Sheffield Wednesday legend David Hirst, has been prolific at England Under-20 level, with seven in 13 games (Transfermarkt), and was on Manchester United's radar last year (The Sun).

The gulf between development / reserve football and senior football is admittedly not that small, but with an FA Cup home clash against Championship Wigan coming up and Leicester doing well in the league, could Rodgers potentially find room to name one or both on the bench and bring them on when a game has been killed off?

Leicester's U23s currently sit fourth in the Premier League 2 first division table, just three points off top-placed Chelsea, while in the EFL Trophy, the Foxes will discover their next opponents on Thursday night, when the draw for the third round takes place.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch