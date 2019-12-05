Our view: Newcastle's may be one step ahead of Celtic in race for Jarrad Branthwaite

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite – and they appear to have hatched a cunning plan to get him.

The Magpies have a whole host of defenders in Steve Bruce's ranks, but they have made a concerted effort to bolster their development ranks in recent times too.

Jake Turner and Kyle Scott arrived over the summer, as did defender Ludwig Francillette – but Newcastle are still looking at another young centre back.

The Shields Gazette note that Newcastle are keen on Carlisle talent Branthwaite, who has been excelling in League Two this season at the age of just 17.

Clubs are now swarming for Branthwaite, including Celtic and Rangers, but it's claimed that Newcastle already have an advantage over the Old Firm duo.

When Newcastle loaned striker Elias Sorensen to Carlisle, it's believed that they secured a 'first refusal' deal on Branthwaite, meaning they will have a chance to sign him if anybody comes in.

That is a very clever move from Newcastle, as whilst Sorensen's loan spell at Brunton Park hasn't really worked out, they saw Branthwaite's potential and made sure they got first option on the centre back.

Carlisle's relative proximity to Newcastle should make the move appealing to Branthwaite, and knowing that the Magpies have been tracking him for a while and saw real potential in him should be a massive compliment too.

Of course, Celtic and Rangers are appealing too, but Newcastle were one step ahead with their first refusal clause, and it could just help them land one of League Two's top young talents in a decision that deserves major praise.