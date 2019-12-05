One of Cellino's worst Leeds signings is reportedly wanted by Norwich and Brighton

Brian Montenegro failed to score a single goal during a dreadful spell at Leeds United - now Premier League duo Norwich City and Brighton want him.

One of the most forgettable signings in Leeds United’s recent history could be set for a shock move to the Premier League.

At least, that is according to Tuttomercatoweb, who believe that none other than Brian Montenegro is a target for Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion as we hurtle head-first towards the January transfer window.

Even the most white-blooded Leeds fanatic would be forgiven for firing up Wikipedia at the mere mention of the 26-year-old Paraguayan. After all, Montenegro spent a matter of months at Elland Road in 2014/15, failing to score a single goal in six games for a side going nowhere fast during the ill-fated reign of Massimo Cellino.

Five years later, however, a second spell in England beckons. And we’re talking Premier League this time.

The striker has been quietly rebuilding his reputation back in South America for Olimpia, scoring 10 times this season. And, thanks to his Italian passport, the doors to Europe are still wide open for Montenegro with Norwich and Brighton showing an interest.

Given how convincingly Norwich swept aside Marcelo Bielsa’s side en route to winning the Championship title last season, the sight of one of Leeds’ most forgettable strikers banging in the goals in yellow and green would certainly add insult to injury.