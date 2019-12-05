Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments on Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham Hotspur stopper Paulo Gazzaniga was overworked at Old Trafford last night, as Jose Mourinho's side sunk to defeat.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Football London that he thought Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had a really good game last night.

Gazzaniga was partially at fault for the first goal which Tottenham conceded in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The Argentine stopper failed to deal with Marcus Rashford’s shot at the front post, which went under his arm.

However, after that, Gazzaniga really sharpened up and put in an excellent display.

The Spurs stopper made one particularly eye-catching save, when turning Rashford’s long range strike on to the bar.

And Solskjaer admitted that he felt that Gazzaniga played well in Tottenham’s goal.

“He played well by the way,” the United boss said of the Spurs goalkeeper.

That Gazzaniga was the Tottenham player earning praise from Solskjaer rather sums up the way the game went.

The Lilywhites’ custodian was overworked during the contest, with Spurs never really getting going.

Solksjaer though did not feel that Mourinho made any tactical errors, despite picking up on some tweaks that the Spurs boss made.

“We had prepared, we’d seen Jose’s games,” he added. “Maybe Aurier didn’t go as far up as they had in previous games and Vertonghen more than he has, until late on they looked more like that. They’ve got a very good squad and they have options. I think it’s a case of we played well more than their tactics.”

United’s victory over Spurs has now pushed them ahead of Mourinho’s side in the Premier League table.