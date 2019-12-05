Neil Lennon provides injury update on Odsonne Edouard ahead of Celtic's clash with Rangers

Odsonne Edouard is in a race against time to be fit for Celtic's League Cup final clash against Rangers on Sunday.

Neil Lennon has stated that Odsonne Edouard was 'out running' on Wednesday and could be in line to train on Friday ahead of Celtic's showdown with Rangers at the weekend.

The Celtic boss made it clear that in order for Edouard to have a chance to train on Friday, he must come through today's assessment, as that Rangers match looms.

Subscribe

Striker Edouard was once again absent from Celtic's matchday squad as they recorded a dramatic late win against Hamilton, whilst Rangers dropped points against Aberdeen.

Nonetheless, ahead of that match at the weekend, Lennon shared some fairly positive news about Celtic's man up top.

“Edouard was out running today,” Lennon told Celtic's official website. “He’ll be assessed again tomorrow and if he comes through tomorrow he’ll maybe train Friday. The others are just as important to me and are training tomorrow.”

It does seem as though Edouard is touch and go for the final, as it remains to be seen whether or not Lennon will risk his player for Sunday if there is a slight doubt.

Either way, his absence will give Rangers a boost, but equally him lining up on Sunday will increase Celtic's chances of winning.

The Frenchman found the back of the net the last time the two met in the Scottish Premiership.