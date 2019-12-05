Quick links

Neil Lennon provides injury update on Odsonne Edouard ahead of Celtic's clash with Rangers

Amir Mir
Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Odsonne Edouard is in a race against time to be fit for Celtic's League Cup final clash against Rangers on Sunday.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Neil Lennon has stated that Odsonne Edouard was 'out running' on Wednesday and could be in line to train on Friday ahead of Celtic's showdown with Rangers at the weekend.

The Celtic boss made it clear that in order for Edouard to have a chance to train on Friday, he must come through today's assessment, as that Rangers match looms.

Striker Edouard was once again absent from Celtic's matchday squad as they recorded a dramatic late win against Hamilton, whilst Rangers dropped points against Aberdeen.

 

Nonetheless, ahead of that match at the weekend, Lennon shared some fairly positive news about Celtic's man up top.

“Edouard was out running today,” Lennon told Celtic's official website. “He’ll be assessed again tomorrow and if he comes through tomorrow he’ll maybe train Friday. The others are just as important to me and are training tomorrow.”

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

It does seem as though Edouard is touch and go for the final, as it remains to be seen whether or not Lennon will risk his player for Sunday if there is a slight doubt.

Either way, his absence will give Rangers a boost, but equally him lining up on Sunday will increase Celtic's chances of winning.

The Frenchman found the back of the net the last time the two met in the Scottish Premiership.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic shoots and misses during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

