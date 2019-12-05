Neil Lennon describes dressing room after Celtic win; makes Rangers final promise

The Celtic manager is hoping to see a 'different team' on Sunday against Rangers.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon described the dressing room at Celtic Park as 'vibrant' following a dramatic late win over Hamilton on Wednesday night, speaking to club media.

Scott Brown netted in injury time to win the match 2-1, moments after Accies had equalised the match.

With Rangers dropping points at Pittodrie it proved to be a pivotal win that sets the Hoops up very nicely indeed for the rest of a busy December of football.

With action ahead in three competitions, it's a period that could begin to define how the season shapes up for the Scottish champions.

Lennon was obviously delighted with the nature of the win against Hamilton, even if he had reservations with the overall performance.

After the match, he made it clear the players were on a high in his dressing room.

Afterwards, in his post-match press conference, he expanded on those comments, also promising that Celtic will be 'a different team' when they take to the field this weekend against Rangers.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "It's a huge psychological lift. We will be vibrant and strong going into the final.

"I didn't enjoy the game but you will see a different team at Hampden - physically and mentally.

"It's the psychology of sport - people are asking about the cup final and subconsciously that was playing on their minds."

What does Sunday mean?

Much of the narrative about Sunday's fixture between the two Glasgow rivals has been about what it means for the title race at large. In truth, it could mean very little either way.

These sorts of occasions often come along in a vacuum. It's a well-worn thought that you're only ever as good as your last derby in Glasgow.

For Celtic though, winning would be a significant boost to Lennon's second spell at the club. He's never won a League Cup as a manager at the club and after securing league and Scottish Cup glory again last season, he'll be intent on completing a personal treble.

It could also be about proving a point. If they win again, there's an intensity around the fixture that could knock Rangers off their stride as they look to compete with the Hoops.

A victory would undoubtedly prove there's still a significant gap between the two sides.