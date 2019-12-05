Michael Ball reacts to Everton defeat in Merseyside derby

Marco Silva’s Everton lost at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Michael Ball has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The former Everton star was far from impressed with the display produced by the Toffees in their 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were always in control of the game and did not face any major problems in picking up all three points from the Premier League game.

Woke up hoping that was a nightmare.



You can lack quality

You can lack ability

You can lack composure



But one thing you can’t lack is PASSION & EFFORT.



Especially in a Merseyside Derby!



Lack of that last night was the most shocking point imo. — Michael Ball (@bally03) December 5, 2019

The board had a chance to change our mentality many times before this game and failed to do so. #NSNO — Michael Ball (@bally03) December 4, 2019

Naive & spineless.



A chance to show the fans you care & you put that performance in.



Walked straight into thier game plan & expected them to lay down.



Lack of leadership & cuteness once again we are too nice!



Too nice in a derby ! Wow — Michael Ball (@bally03) December 4, 2019

Relegation worries

Everton are a massive club and were expected to challenge for a top-six finish in the Premier League table this season, but things have not gone according to plan.

Marco Silva’s side are third from bottom in the league table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches.

While it is hard to see the Merseyside outfit go down to the Championship at the end of the season, it must be a worry that results and performances are not improving under Silva.

Everton will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.