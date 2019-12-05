Quick links

Michael Ball reacts to Everton defeat in Merseyside derby

Marco Silva’s Everton lost at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Marco Silva the manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Michael Ball has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The former Everton star was far from impressed with the display produced by the Toffees in their 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were always in control of the game and did not face any major problems in picking up all three points from the Premier League game.

 

Relegation worries

Everton are a massive club and were expected to challenge for a top-six finish in the Premier League table this season, but things have not gone according to plan.

Marco Silva’s side are third from bottom in the league table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches.

While it is hard to see the Merseyside outfit go down to the Championship at the end of the season, it must be a worry that results and performances are not improving under Silva.

Everton will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

