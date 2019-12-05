Mathew Wright uses Twitter to slam reports he’d been sacked by TalkRadio

It's certainly been a hectic week for the radio presenter.

If you're a TalkRadio fan, then Matthew Wright's Twitter demands your attention.

There has been a lot of talk just recently about the fate of the 54-year-old radio presenter's career on the station.

He has a wealth of fans, and indeed, has done for many years now. The popular figure previously worked for the tabloid newspaper The Sun as a Journalist, as well as The Daily Mirror.

However, he later pursued television work, carving out a legacy as host of The Wright Stuff, a topical talk show on Channel 5. He held down the position for 18 years beginning in 2000, but in the last couple of years, people have been tuning in to him on TalkRadio on weekdays.

So, what's happened then?

Matthew Wright sacking rumours

Here's how the talk started...

According to the Express, discussion began when the Mail Online wrote that he had lost his job with "immediate effect".

This was written after a source asserted: “Matthew’s had his contract terminated with immediate effect after relations turned sour between him and several of the producers... He received an email telling him not to come in as of today, with Kevin and Kait stepping in to fill in his regular slot.”

They also wrote that Kevin O’Sullivan and Kait Borsay would serve as replacements, according to the earlier source [Express].

Great to catch up with the very much still present, @Matthew_Wright and @TVKev on @talkRADIO today. Thanks for having me guys and GREAT TO SEE YOU BOTH! pic.twitter.com/a8f8dJb7kb — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) December 4, 2019

Matthew Wright on Twitter

Check out some of Matthew Wright's recent tweets regarding the situation:

Still waiting to be “fired with immediate effect” as claimed by last night’s @MailOnline .... pic.twitter.com/3KkQROJeAf — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) December 4, 2019

Thanks again for all the kind words - I’ve had a tough time with my mental health these past 18mths . I was expecting to leave Talkradio at end of Xmas but they’d like me and @TVKev to stay on longer now - thanks again — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) December 4, 2019

Another way of saying @mailonline screwed up big time - dodgy source I reckon. Still no apology....Matthew Wright reveals TalkRadio performed U-turn and renewed contract https://t.co/XOX23Cgtx9 via @DailyMailCeleb — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) December 4, 2019

Morning all - today definitely not as intimidating as yesterday. Thanks again x — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) December 5, 2019

Matthew Wright clears up TalkRadio talk

The Express confirms that he has returned as host and notes that he says he'll be "here [TalkRadio] into the New Year and maybe even beyond" but he also addressed that "we could be dragged out of here at a moment's notice".

Clearing things up about the rumours and so forth, he weighed in: "It was all a bit chaotic last night ... I turn up for work today as I was expected to do... Guess what happened ... We were told we were going to be signing new contracts... So we've not been fired with immediate effect ... We're not going our separate ways as I thought might happen at Christmas."

That's that, then!

