Marco Silva shares what he said to Everton's players in Anfield dressing room

Everton were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool at Anfield yesterday, in what could be Marco Silva's final game in charge at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that he spoke to Everton’s players about how tough it was going to be last night, but they did not heed his advice.

Everton went into the Merseyside derby as heavy underdogs, but they got off to the worst possible start against Liverpool.

The Toffees simply did not get out of the blocks, as Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead.

Silva had to make an early change with Djibril Sidibe being replaced by Bernard in the first-half.

And Silva was frustrated with the way that his Everton side defended in the first 45 minutes, after being warned in the dressing room about Liverpool’s quality.

“Tough night for us,” Silva admitted. “We spoke before the match how it would be tough for us to play and we needed to be really competitive and play with full focus.

“The way we started the game created the biggest problem for us, we cannot come here and conceded the two goals in the way we did.

“We knew before the match, we knew everything, we cannot concede that way.

“We spoke at half-time about the way we conceded the goals, it was impossible, we have to track those players.”

Everton ended up losing 5-2 at Anfield, and that could now spell the end for Silva.

The Portuguese boss has been unable to live up to expectations at Goodison Park so far this season, with Everton slipping into the relegation zone after defeat yesterday.