Luis Garcia and Peter Crouch respond to Liverpool Club World Cup squad announcement on Twitter

Liverpool will be taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar - but the Reds will also be contesting the League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.

Liverpool cult heroes Luis Garcia and Peter Crouch have had their say on Twitter regarding the Reds' confirmed 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has named a 23-man squad for the tournament in Qatar which features a number of surprising inclusions, bearing in mind their League Cup quarter-final clash with Aston Villa.

Liverpool have included teenagers Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones in their travelling party, players who many thought would have been left behind in Britain for the clash with Dean Smith's side.

Some complications initially arose about the League Cup fixture date after Liverpool beat Arsenal due to the Champions League holders' involvement in the Club World Cup, which falls on the same week as the League Cup quarter-finals.

The EFL went on to confirm that the League Cup tie will take place on Tuesday 17 December (7:45pm kickoff) as originally scheduled, with Liverpool now being forced to utilise two playing squads simultaneously in the two competitions.

Given how under-strength the Liverpool squad is likely to be against Villa, Garcia and Crouch joked about getting the band back together for the game:

‍♂️ Carabao Cup still on ?? https://t.co/QUIJ6HQKwx — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) 5 December 2019

@petercrouch are you free on the 17th for a 11v11 mate ? — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) 5 December 2019

Yes

I think we can win this thing — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 5 December 2019

Brilliant !! Let's set up the defense. @Carra23 - @DanielAgger are you lads up for the 17th ? Sangria on me after the match !! — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) 5 December 2019

Liverpool enter the Club World Cup at the semi-final stage and play matches on Wednesday 18 December and Saturday 21 December, hoping to win the tournament for the first time in their history.