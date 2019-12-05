Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Xherdan Shaqiri's performance

Liverpool star returned to action with a goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri made his first start of the season for Liverpool last night and he seized his chance.

The Swiss star scored as Liverpool took Everton apart at Anfield and he took just 17 minutes to make his mark.

Shaqiri's return comes at a crucial time in more ways than one.

Liverpool's stars need a breather, and with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah left on the bench last night. Shaqiri makes that decision easier.

Liverpool are heading into a hectic month of fixtures which includes the World Club Cup on top of the normal Premier League festive schedule.

Shaqiri's return is ideal as it helps ensure Liverpool won't drop points and give Manchester City any initiative to start chasing them down.

The gap at the top over City is now back up to 11 points, which even at this early stage looks like it could be insurmountable.

Shaqiri has shown he can help the Reds squeeze the life out of their rivals.

Here is a look at how fan reacted to his performance...

