Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Xherdan Shaqiri's performance

Dan Coombs
Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool is tackled by Bernard of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool star returned to action with a goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool is tackled by Bernard of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Xherdan Shaqiri made his first start of the season for Liverpool last night and he seized his chance.

The Swiss star scored as Liverpool took Everton apart at Anfield and he took just 17 minutes to make his mark.

Shaqiri's return comes at a crucial time in more ways than one.

 

Liverpool's stars need a breather, and with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah left on the bench last night. Shaqiri makes that decision easier.

Liverpool are heading into a hectic month of fixtures which includes the World Club Cup on top of the normal Premier League festive schedule.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrates after Georginio Wijnaldum scores their fifth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04,...

Shaqiri's return is ideal as it helps ensure Liverpool won't drop points and give Manchester City any initiative to start chasing them down.

The gap at the top over City is now back up to 11 points, which even at this early stage looks like it could be insurmountable.

Shaqiri has shown he can help the Reds squeeze the life out of their rivals.

Here is a look at how fan reacted to his performance...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch