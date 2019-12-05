Liverpool fans react on Twitter to FIFA Club World Cup squad announcement

Liverpool will be taking part in the Club World Cup in Qatar - but the Reds will also be contesting the League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa the same week.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Reds announcing their 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has named his playing contingent for the tournament in Qatar, which features a number of surprising inclusions, bearing in mind the Anfield side is also going to be contesting a League Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa that same week.

Liverpool have included teenagers Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones in their travelling party, players who many thought would have been left behind in Britain for the clash with Dean Smith's side.

The EFL confirmed that the League Cup tie will take place on Tuesday 17 December (7:45pm kickoff) as originally scheduled, meaning the Reds will have to utilise two playing squads simultaneously in the two competitions.

Given some of the academy's top talents are now also going to Qatar, many Liverpool fans have been left baffled as to what the playing squad will be against Villa.

The social media response took a tongue-in-cheek turn as fans put themselves forward for the game, or dreamt of Liverpool's legends, along with the catering staff, putting the claret and blue side to the sword:

One lucky fan will get the chance to play in our carabao cup game — Orc (@RetroOrc) 5 December 2019

The LIverpool legends, in shape to play — Jenson Rajkumar (@jennitzki) 5 December 2019

We really are playing the dinner ladies against villa — LiamJRich (@LiamJRich) 5 December 2019

Are their open trials for the game then? I've got my boots ready — LP (@peerso2001) 5 December 2019

Carol and Caroline up top against Villa then! — AgentFirmino (@AgentFirmino) 5 December 2019

LFC U-12 vs villa then. — choong hyun Lee (@Leeblinder) 5 December 2019

So fans get to play vs Aston Villa this might be my only chance to play for Liverpool — Total LFC (@TotallLFC) 5 December 2019

Brewster, Elliot, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones all going to Qatar. So it's true that Liverpool will play the U-8s against Villa... — ɟɟıןɐɥɐpqɐ (@AbdahAliff) 5 December 2019

Liverpool media will play against Villa, then? Souness, Carragher, McManaman, Fowler, Owen, Nicol, Barnes, Aldridge, Crouch, Hutchison, and Redknapp — Dhruv (@LFCDhruv) 5 December 2019

Liverpool squad to play Aston villa



Liza Tarbuck



Stephen Graham les Dennis Tom Baker Craig Charles



John bishop Paul Hollywood Paul Ogrady Jennifer Elison



Ringo Starr paul McCartney — John Redpath (@JohnRedpathJB) 5 December 2019

How do I send my application to play vs Villa? — Luke Snelgrove (@LukeSnelgrove) 5 December 2019

Wow

Who is gonna play against Villa then? — 'Tista (@Jeantista23) 5 December 2019

Our XI vs Villa is going to be banter, Cant wait — Anes (@XanderzLFC) 5 December 2019

Liverpool enter the Club World Cup at the semi-final stage and play matches on Wednesday 18 December and Saturday 21 December, hoping to win the tournament for the first time in their history.