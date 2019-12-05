Quick links

Leicester City fans react on Twitter to Ayoze Perez display against Watford

The Leicester City man once again put in a wasteful display in front of goal for the Foxes and Brendan Rodgers moved to sub him off at half time at the King Power.

Kiko Femenia of Watford in action with Ayoze Perez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 4, 2019 in...

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's latest Premier League win but despite an overall decent display and a seventh league victory in a row, one player copped some flak.

Ayoze Perez was named in the Foxes starting XI against Watford by Brendan Rodgers but he failed to make the most of some great chances in the early stages of the King Power encounter.

 

Leicester could have been several goals to the good and killed off the game early on, but the Spaniard first fired over when well-placed and then volleyed well wide unmarked minutes later.

In the end, Rodgers opted to take Perez off at half time, Dennis Praet taking his place, and some Leicester fans had been having their say on social media:

Leicester had been kept at bay efficiently by the Hornets but the East Midlanders went on to take the lead through Jamie Vardy, who was also on target for the seventh league game in a row, scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the break.

The Foxes managed their lead well and added a killer second in injury time when James Maddison took advantage of poor defending from defender Adrian Mariappa to make sure of victory and move the Foxes back to second in the Premier League table, eight points off Liverpool.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

