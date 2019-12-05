Quick links

Leicester City fans react on Twitter to Harvey Barnes display against Watford

The Leicester City man was once again scintillating for the Foxes as Brendan Rodgers's charges moved back up to second in the Premier League table.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's latest Premier League win and Harvey Barnes earned widespread praise for his exploits at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old was named in the Foxes starting XI against Watford by Brendan Rodgers and once again put in a scintillating display, with his passing and dribbling very much on point, while also drawing several saves from Ben Foster.

 

Although Leicester may not have had the most luck in front of goal against the Hornets, their two goals coming from the penalty spot and deep into injury time, Barnes was nonetheless a constant danger for the opposition with his pace, trickery and vision.

Here is what some Leicester fans said on social media following his display;

Leicester had been kept at bay efficiently by the Hornets but the East Midlanders went on to take the lead through Jamie Vardy, who was also on target for the seventh league game in a row, scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the break.

The Foxes managed their lead well and added a killer second in injury time when James Maddison took advantage of poor defending from defender Adrian Mariappa to make sure of victory and move the Foxes back to second in the Premier League table, eight points off Liverpool.

