Leicester City fans react on Twitter to Harvey Barnes display against Watford

The Leicester City man was once again scintillating for the Foxes as Brendan Rodgers's charges moved back up to second in the Premier League table.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's latest Premier League win and Harvey Barnes earned widespread praise for his exploits at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old was named in the Foxes starting XI against Watford by Brendan Rodgers and once again put in a scintillating display, with his passing and dribbling very much on point, while also drawing several saves from Ben Foster.

Although Leicester may not have had the most luck in front of goal against the Hornets, their two goals coming from the penalty spot and deep into injury time, Barnes was nonetheless a constant danger for the opposition with his pace, trickery and vision.

Here is what some Leicester fans said on social media following his display;

Barnes has been the biggest positive so far tonight — LCFCFoxes.com (@LCFCFoxes_com) 4 December 2019

Barnes been our best player so far. Been solid today #lcfc — Rikhil Majithia (@RikhilMajithia) 4 December 2019

FT 2-0:



- Ugly win but we'll absolutely take it - the sign of a top side, 3 more points

- Barnes electric tonight, what a prospect

- Terrible officiating

- 7 wins on the bounce, on we go lads#LCFC #LEIWAT — LCFCFoxes.com (@LCFCFoxes_com) 4 December 2019

⚽️SEVEN WINS IN A ROW!⚽️



Not pretty tonight, teams are always gonna come a shut up shop And expect us to break them down which we did on to Villa at the weekend #LCFC ⚪️



MOM Harvey Barnes for me — Wayne Gredziak (@GredziakWayne) 4 December 2019

Not vintage, although, some intriguing alterations from Rodgers that could foreshadow some future tactics. #LCFC lacked rhythm & speed in play today, but Barnes’ performance was superb. The interior, direct run between the oppositions defence/midfield line is deadly. #LeiWat — Dominic Wells (@DominicWells_SJ) 4 December 2019

Barnes was class today as was cags and Evans — (@DelaineMoore3) 4 December 2019

The Foxes have gone on to collect 52 points since Brendan Rodgers took over. Not at their best tonight but get the job done. Harvey Barnes was brilliant got Leicester On the front foot with his directness he caused Watford the most bother. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) 4 December 2019

Leicester had been kept at bay efficiently by the Hornets but the East Midlanders went on to take the lead through Jamie Vardy, who was also on target for the seventh league game in a row, scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the break.

The Foxes managed their lead well and added a killer second in injury time when James Maddison took advantage of poor defending from defender Adrian Mariappa to make sure of victory and move the Foxes back to second in the Premier League table, eight points off Liverpool.