Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is living up to his nickname

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between City and Leeds United at Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds star is one of the league's most creative players.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

When Mateusz Klich signed for Leeds United in 2017 he arrived with a curious nickname.

Polish outlet Super Express reported in 2014 that Klich was nicknamed 'the penetrator'.

They added as point of clarity that it was due to Klich's passes 'penetrating the defence'.

 

This season Klich is finally living up to his nickname and is one of the Championship's most effective players.

Data shows Klich has made more successful passes in the final third of the pitch than any player in the league.

Klich said at the time: "Yes, I heard about this - Well, I myself did not choose this nickname. This penetrator little ambiguous, but it does not bother me. Football matters."

And he is letting his football do the talking.

His first season at Leeds was a disappointment, struggling for chances and then being sent out on loan.

Last season he started off like a different player, having won new boss Marcelo Bielsa over, and went on to score regularly, before his form tailed off.

This time around his all round game is even better, and he has recently earned a new contract. He is living up to his nickname in the process.

The Pole has four goals and one assist this season in all competitions, and that figure will surely increase substantially by time the season is over.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch