Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is living up to his nickname

Leeds star is one of the league's most creative players.

When Mateusz Klich signed for Leeds United in 2017 he arrived with a curious nickname.

Polish outlet Super Express reported in 2014 that Klich was nicknamed 'the penetrator'.

They added as point of clarity that it was due to Klich's passes 'penetrating the defence'.

This season Klich is finally living up to his nickname and is one of the Championship's most effective players.

Data shows Klich has made more successful passes in the final third of the pitch than any player in the league.

Most successful final third passes in the Championship:



Mateusz Klich (308)

Tom Cairney (306)

Romaine Sawyers (305)

Alex Mowatt (258)

Matt Grimes (253)

Saïd Benrahma (253)

Pablo Hernández (251)

Matheus Pereira (244)

Ivan Cavaleiro (243)

John Swift (235)

Stuart Dallas (232) pic.twitter.com/EnpAnyjuTZ — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) December 4, 2019

Klich said at the time: "Yes, I heard about this - Well, I myself did not choose this nickname. This penetrator little ambiguous, but it does not bother me. Football matters."

And he is letting his football do the talking.

His first season at Leeds was a disappointment, struggling for chances and then being sent out on loan.

Last season he started off like a different player, having won new boss Marcelo Bielsa over, and went on to score regularly, before his form tailed off.

This time around his all round game is even better, and he has recently earned a new contract. He is living up to his nickname in the process.

The Pole has four goals and one assist this season in all competitions, and that figure will surely increase substantially by time the season is over.