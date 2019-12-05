Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admits there's frustration regarding Adam Forshaw

Leeds United are sitting in a comfortable position in the Championship table, but they now enter a very busy and tricky festive period.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that Adam Forshaw is frustrated as he faces setbacks trying to return from his injury.

Bielsa stated that Forshaw, who hasn't played for Leeds since September, hasn't been able to 'complete his recovery' and is 'working hard every day' to try and get back onto the pitch.

With Phillips suspended for Leeds' clash against Huddersfield at the weekend, Forshaw would have been a viable replacement, but instead, centre-back, Ben White will step into the middle of the park.

Ahead of that game against Huddersfield, Bielsa shared that things aren't exactly going to plan for Forshaw on his road to recovery, which is proving to be frustrating for both parties.

"For three months so far he is not competing," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "In this period, he didn't complete his recovery. He is working hard every day, he is very professional, with a lot of attention to his recovery.

"The same with the medical staff, but we don't have a date where he is going to play. Of course, it's frustrating for him and also for us because he's a very necessary player. If you see the next match, he could replace Phillips."

Leeds United don't have a big enough squad as it is, so suspensions and injuries puts that extra bit of weight on Bielsa's shoulders.

But the promotion chasers have proven that they can cope without certain senior players and they will be hoping to showcase that on Saturday.

Leeds are sitting second in the Championship table and they will want to keep the pressure on leaders West Brom, who have only been beaten by the Yorkshire outfit this term.