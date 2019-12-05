Quick links

Rangers

Scottish League Cup

Kris Boyd says Borna Barisic should start for Rangers if fit

Subhankar Mondal
Jamie Murphy of Rangers vies with Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic this weekend.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.Borna Barisic of Rangers

Kris Boyd suggested on Sky Sports Football (7:36pm, December 4, 2019) that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard should include Borna Barisic in his starting lineup against Celtic if he is fit.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Subscribe

Former Rangers striker Boyd believes that if 27-year-old Barisic is fit for the game, then the Croatia international left-back should start the final.

Boyd said on Sky Sports Football (7:36pm, December 4, 2019): “If Borna Barisic is fit, he plays on Sunday because he is such a threat going forward.”

 

Problem position

Barisic has his critics, but the 27-year-old is arguably the best left-back that Gerrard has in his current Rangers squad.

The Croatian did not play against Aberdeen on Wednesday evening due to injury, and Gerrard has admitted that the left-back is doubtful for the Old Firm derby against Celtic this weekend, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Jon Flanagan can operate as a left-back, but it is not the former Liverpool full-back's natural position, and he has not been too impressive for the Gers during his spell at Ibrox so far.

Borna Barisic of Rangers is seen after Alfredo Morelos of Rangers scores the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch