Kris Boyd says Borna Barisic should start for Rangers if fit

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic this weekend.

Borna Barisic of Rangers



Kris Boyd suggested on Sky Sports Football (7:36pm, December 4, 2019) that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard should include Borna Barisic in his starting lineup against Celtic if he is fit.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Subscribe

Former Rangers striker Boyd believes that if 27-year-old Barisic is fit for the game, then the Croatia international left-back should start the final.

Boyd said on Sky Sports Football (7:36pm, December 4, 2019): “If Borna Barisic is fit, he plays on Sunday because he is such a threat going forward.”

Problem position

Barisic has his critics, but the 27-year-old is arguably the best left-back that Gerrard has in his current Rangers squad.

The Croatian did not play against Aberdeen on Wednesday evening due to injury, and Gerrard has admitted that the left-back is doubtful for the Old Firm derby against Celtic this weekend, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Jon Flanagan can operate as a left-back, but it is not the former Liverpool full-back's natural position, and he has not been too impressive for the Gers during his spell at Ibrox so far.