Kris Boyd critical of Rangers trio ahead of Celtic game on Sunday, expresses 'worry'

Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Kris Boyd has admitted that Rangers duo Connor Goldson and Filip Helander are worrying him ahead of their League Cup final clash with Celtic on Sunday.

Both Rangers and Celtic will locks horns at Hampden, with Steven Gerrard's men letting a two-goal lead slip at Aberdeen in the lead up to this match.

Rangers' defence, whilst it was solid for most of the first half against the Dons, they started to show their weakness thereafter, as the Celtic match now looms.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (04/12/19 9:55 pm), Boyd admitted that Rangers' defending is 'no good' and he is worried about the serious pace that awaits his former side when they take on Celtic at the weekend.

“There's a nervousness creeping into Rangers' play,” Boyd told Sky Sports. “Allan McGregor will be talking to them [about the second goal they conceded v Aberdeen] because he's always screaming.

“I cannot believe where Rangers were in this game to where they finished it. The two centre-halves for Rangers are a worry for me, Helander and Goldson. And I've said it for months now that they do struggle with pace.

“Once Gallagher started running beyond [Rangers' defence]. Cosgrove got the ball in, he was able to link up play – Aberdeen then got bodies forward and caused Rangers a lot of problems. Once the fullbacks are high, Helander starts to get dragged out to these positions. One v One with people with pace. It's no good. Gerrard has a couple of days to work on it before you do come up against serious pace on Sunday. It would be a worry because it was so easy for Aberdeen in the second half.

On Flanagan: “He's just lashing at [trying to clear the ball]. It's his comfortable foot as well. It's his right foot. You have got to take responsibility on the football pitch as a player as well. Gerrard will be raging they dropped points against Aberdeen.”

The game on Sunday is going to be a fiery affair and one that both teams will be desperate to win.

Even though Rangers didn't deal with Aberdeen's directness and aggression well, they will be hoping to be more prepared for Celtic's because they will be ready for the occasion.

But if they aren't then their backline will be in for serious trouble against a Celtic side that are ripping it up in all competitions, at this moment in time.