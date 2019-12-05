Get your 2019 Ken Bruce Christmas decoration here - it's free!

This year we see Ken take the form of a Christmas pudding.

Fancy getting your hands on a Ken Bruce Christmas decoration?

Of course you do!

The 68-year-old Scottish broadcaster - full name Kenneth Robertson Bruce (born 2 February 1951) - is a bonafide radio legend, having entertained fans since way back in 1992 on BBC Radio 2.

We've seen him around in a range of places, from his appearance on a celebrity special of the hit game show The Chase to a cameo on the popular soap Hollyoaks. However, he's always most at home helming his mid-morning show for his adoring fans.

Considering you're here, we'd wager you're a big one yourself, so why not get Ken involved in your Christmas this year!

Ken Bruce Christmas decoration 2019

Obviously we don't mean have him round to pull a few crackers and chow down on Brussels sprouts.

What we're talking about is getting this year's Ken Bruce Christmas decoration to brighten up the tree in 2019.

As highlighted by the BBC: "For the fourth year in a row, you can be the envy of your friends, family and colleagues by making - then proudly displaying - your very own Ken Bruce Christmas decoration!

"He's been an angel, he's been an elf and he's even been Santa himself, but this year, Ken returns as a plump (and just a little boozy) Christmas pudding. Don't go setting him on fire, though; he's just for decoration."

So, how can you get one?

How to get your Ken Bruce Christmas decoration

You download it!

Here is the link. After printing it, just follow the three steps:

1. Using scissors, carefully cut around the outline of the shape and Ken’s head.

2. Cut along the dotted lines and fold around so that the slits interlock.

3. Place decoratively about your home or place of work.

He's been an angel, he's been an elf, and he's even been Santa himself...



Now a firm festive tradition - the @realkenbruce decoration is back for 2019 - and this year he's a plump (and just a little boozy) Christmas pudding!



— BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) December 2, 2019

Email Ken Bruce your pics!

When your decoration is displayed, be sure to send a picture in.

Just email pics over to ken.bruce@bbc.co.uk, and be sure to share them around on social media with some hashtags.

Enjoy!

