Jurgen Klopp names four Liverpool youngsters pushing for starts

Jurgen Klopp has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage, that four of his Liverpool youngsters are now really pushing for first-team places.

Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have all been used by Liverpool in cup competition this season.

The quartet of prospects weren’t picked last night, as Liverpool beat Everton 5-2, despite naming a much changed line-up.

But Klopp has suggested that the four players could all come into his thinking, with Liverpool facing a very busy festive period.

"We have not the biggest squad, but even the young boys are making pressure from behind," Klopp said. "Harvey, Rhian, Curtis and Neco Williams they really push from behind, so that’s cool."

Klopp’s side really showed their strength in depth last night, as they beat Everton.

Liverpool were able to rest both Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah and still pick up a comfortable victory in the Merseyside derby, to add to Everton’s woes.

The Reds’ victory has re-established their lead at the top of the Premier League table, which had been cut down to eight points by Manchester City two evenings’ ago.