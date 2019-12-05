Quick links

Jurgen Klopp names four Liverpool youngsters pushing for starts

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have all impressed in the cup this season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Jurgen Klopp has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage, that four of his Liverpool youngsters are now really pushing for first-team places.

Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have all been used by Liverpool in cup competition this season.

The quartet of prospects weren’t picked last night, as Liverpool beat Everton 5-2, despite naming a much changed line-up.

 

But Klopp has suggested that the four players could all come into his thinking, with Liverpool facing a very busy festive period.

"We have not the biggest squad, but even the young boys are making pressure from behind," Klopp said. "Harvey, Rhian, Curtis and Neco Williams they really push from behind, so that’s cool."

Klopp’s side really showed their strength in depth last night, as they beat Everton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool were able to rest both Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah and still pick up a comfortable victory in the Merseyside derby, to add to Everton’s woes.

The Reds’ victory has re-established their lead at the top of the Premier League table, which had been cut down to eight points by Manchester City two evenings’ ago.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

