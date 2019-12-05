Jose Mourinho shares what he's not been able to work on with Tottenham so far

Tottenham Hotspur lost for the first time under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho so far.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he simply has not been able to work on everything he has wanted to with his side so far.

Tottenham lost for the first time under Mourinho’s stewardship last night, as they sunk to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Spurs were caught off guard by United, with Mourinho’s side seemingly not looking as sharp as their opponents for large stages of the match.

And Mourinho admits that he hasn’t been able to work on everything that he has wanted to, due to the hectic nature of Tottenham’s schedule.

“You cannot work on intensity when you are permanently playing matchers every two to three days,” Mourinho said.

“You can work on other things, you can work on principles of play, you work on tactical positioning, but intensity, aggression is something you cannot work on.

“How can I work on these items of the game when I have to play Saturday again. I just can't do it. So it's has to be in time and try to influence the profile of the players and their concentration levels too, because today the throw-in is a total lack of concentration too. The team only reacted after Rashford had the ball and after he started facing the first defending. That was when we started reacting and before that is why we were not there.

“We need to work on concentration levels but the players are fantastic. Very good players, very good professionals. They want and they will.”

Tottenham were caught napping in the early stages of both halves by a United side who were at their best yesterday.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring early on and he then went on to convert from the spot in the second period, after Moussa Sissoko clumsily brought him down.

Spurs have now slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League, with their next match coming against Burnley.