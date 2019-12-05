Jose Mourinho coy when asked if he'd want to sign Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has hailed Tottenham Hotspur's new boss Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he doesn't need to answer questions about a return for Gareth Bale.

Spurs lost 2-1 at Manchester United on Wednesday night, with a Marcus Rashford brace handing the Red Devils all three points on Mourinho's return to Old Trafford.

Mourinho's three-game winning run as Spurs boss came to an end despite a sublime Dele Alli goal, and he'll be looking for a big response against Burnley this weekend.

Part of that may involve team changes, with Lucas Moura's poor showing last night putting him at risk, and Spurs may be wise to pursue another right-sided winger moving forward.

Moura blows hot and cold, and one player that fans may love to see in that position is Gareth Bale, who finds himself somewhat unpopular at Real Madrid.

Bale did tell BT Sport that he thinks appointing Mourinho is an amazing statement from Tottenham, and believes he can win trophies for Spurs.

Mourinho thanked him for those comments last night, but was then asked whether he would want to sign Bale for Tottenham, and he offered something of a coy response.

“Come on, I don't need to answer,” he said, rather cleverly answering the question by...not really answering the question either way, leaving Spurs open to either pursuing Bale in the future or merely ignoring all mention of a return.

In truth, the latter seems more likely given the money it would take to sign Bale and his injury history, but you can never say never in football – and Mourinho may well know that given that answer, and how he once said he would never manage Tottenham.