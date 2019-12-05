Jose Mourinho comments on Dele Alli’s remarks and display for Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli scored for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that he does not agree with Dele Alli’s assertion about the team’s mentality against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

As reported by Football.London, following the defeat to United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, midfielder Alli said that Tottenham’s approach to the game was arrogant and over-confident.

Spurs boss Mourinho has said that that is exactly what he did not want his players to be, although he was impressed with the display produced by Alli, who scored in the 39th minute.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked about Alli’s comments: “I didn't, to be honest I tried to fight that exact state of mind.

"I tried, I tried to tell them exactly the way United approach these matches they had at home, against Liverpool and Chelsea, always strong starts with people running and pressing the ball, with people trying to lift the morale of the supporters.”

The Portuguese added about the midfielder’s performance: “He’s playing well, what can I say, he played well before me, it’s not like I’m teaching him how to play football. He was fantastic when he arrived from MK Dons, he was fantastic for club and the national team.

“He had a difficult period, don't ask me why because for the majority I don't know and what I do know I won't share with you.

“I’ve just tried to play him in a position that suits him and also to give him more space for his creativity and intelligence. He is playing well, he is working well, he is scoring goals. I can’t ask for more from him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alli took two shots and both were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 53 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception.

So far this season, the 23-year-old England international midfielder has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.