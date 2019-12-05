Jon Gallagher suggests Rangers were 'lucky' to get into the break leading

Rangers blew a two-goal lead against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Jon Gallagher has suggested that Aberdeen felt at half-time that Rangers were 'lucky' to go into the break leading as the duo recorded a 2-2 draw in the Premiership last night.

Rangers opened a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes, as Steven Gerrard's men were cruising and looking comfortable at Pittodrie. But Gallagher would pull a goal back just before the break, as Andrew Considine then put the Dons level three minutes after the restart.

Gerrard would have known beforehand what a tough fixture this was at a crucial stage of the season, and whilst it looked like his team were dealing with the situation, they left themselves down during the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (04/12/19 at 9:50 pm), Gallagher stated that the crowd lifted the home side following that goal before half-time, as he shared what was said during the break.

"That goal 10 minutes before the half [lifted us] and once you get the crowd into it, it helps lift us," Gallagher told Sky Sports. "We feed off their energy. We were saying at half-time that they were lucky to get into the break [leading]. We felt that the momentum really shifted in our way."

Those dropped points are not ideal because it means that Gerrard's men are now two points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Premiership table.

At first, it looked like both Rangers and Celtic were going to drop points, but the league leaders, who thought they had conceded a 90-minute equaliser against Hamilton, ended up striking a very late winner through Scott Brown.

Whilst Rangers didn't produce the best result going into Sunday's game, they can now focus on that match and trying to win their first piece of silverware of the season.