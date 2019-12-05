Jed Wallace insists he's committed to Millwall amid £10m Aston Villa move talk

Aston Villa are said to have scouted the Millwall winger in recent weeks.

Jed Wallace has insisted he is committed to Millwall amid reports linking the winger with a move to Aston Villa.

The Express reported earlier this week that Aston Villa are interested in signing Wallace - who the Villans boss Dean Smith is said to have had scouted in each of his last three Championship matches.

But the newspaper claimed Millwall will demand £10 million for the player who has scored or made 11 goals in 17 games this season.

Wallace signed a new 'long-term' contract with the Lions in 2018, and speaking to News at Den this week the 25-year-old showed little desire to break it.

“I’ll keep doing what I’m doing now, play every week. I’ve signed here three times, people know how committed I am to Millwall,” Wallace said in response to the Aston Villa speculation.

“Whether I play good, bad or indifferent I think the reason the fans respect me is because I leave it all out on the pitch every game. I try my hardest.

“Whoever wants me or doesn’t want me it isn’t going to change how much effort I put into Millwall.

“I’ve got a great manager, I’ve got some of my best friends in that changing room. I’m excited to see what we can do in the future.

“Hopefully we can push on, keep winning games and climb the table.

“Financially the club’s stable. We’ve got a solid chairman and the foundations are there for the club to be successful.

“There’s no reason when you look at what [sixth-placed] Preston are doing why we can’t do the same.”

Wallace would have Anwar El Ghazi, Trézéguet and Jota for competition should Aston Villa succeed in changing the former Portsmouth player's mind.

He has already had a taste of life in the west Midlands, thanks to a two-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.